50 days of cash crunch: For some on Lamington Road, business still badly hit

Less than 48 hours to go for the new year, Raghu Mapuskar sits behind his desk, eats his lunch on time and waits for a customer to show up. Mapuskar and other shopkeepers along Lamington Road, a popular hub for electronics goods and lighting fixtures, have been somewhat idle ever since the Prime Minister announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8. Fifty days later, business has not picked up as Mumbaikars postpone purchase of non-essentials.

“It is a time of loss…I’ve got all these new party lights, but no one has any money to buy them,” Mapuskar said, adding the frequency of his customers is directly proportionate to his sales, and both have drastically dropped. December would normally have seen brisk business as the party season and shopping season both bring in customers.

“It is hard doing business now. With such instability, who would want to buy lights for an occasion or for their entertainment…this is probably the worst lead up to the New Year’s Eve celebrations I’ve ever had,” said Mapuskar, who has been running Ratnadeep Electricals and Electronics for more than 20 years.

The neighbouring stores along the street have the same opinion.

Around the Christmas and New Year’s week, shopkeepers say, stores are busy. “People ask for disco and party lights and every year we stock new models that would be more attractive than the previous year,” says Mapuskar, pointing at a Rs 1,200 disco ball that is one of his special additions this year.

When a potential customer walks in asking for party lights. Mapuskar immediately turns to his 20-something assistant, who switches off the lights on the other end of the store. The newest party light, a Rs 2,300 disco ball with a USB drive that plays music, is switched on.

Lamington Road is filled with licenced electronic shops and outside the stores were spaces occupied by hawkers, as recently as two months back. Customers looking for small items would often find the goods with a street-side hawker. But the cash crunch means the hawkers have mostly stopped sales. The sidewalks of Lamington Road are now filled with just skeleton frameworks of the hawkers’ stalls.

Many store owners have installed Paytm accounts in addition to POS machines, but sales haven’t picked up since November 8.