Mumbai: Dedicated bus lane at BKC

JUST A month after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) decided to do away with the dedicated bus lane in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), it is set to reverse the decision. The four-km bus lane, from Kalanagar to MTNL Junction, will be open to traffic by March 15, an MMRDA official said.

In November last year, MMRDA had invited tenders worth Rs 19 crore for re-asphalting and re-construction of utility chambers that go along with the bus lane. The work is set to be completed next month and will be opened for buses after that, added the official.

The barricades, he said, were removed to repair the roads and to improve the lane. “The lane was in a bad shape. So we removed it to repair the roads and improve the barricading. We will be done with the work by March 15, following which the buses can start plying again,” said MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar.

Launched in 2016 to speeden the buses and ease traffic in the congested area, within a year it was found that the lane was ridden with potholes and the plastic divider poles were damaged.

According to a study, the bus lane had reduced the average travel time between the two destinations from 33 minutes to just 15 minutes. But it was not a smooth ride for the commuters. The barricading of a portion of the road choked traffic during peak hours. Many motorists entered the lane, often destroying the plastic dividers, and sometimes were even found to be parking there.

Meanwhile, the city’s second bus lane will soon be launched around the Mahalaxmi Race Course, passing through National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Haji Ali Circle, Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Nehru Science Centre on E Moses Road, Worli Naka, and Atria Mall on Dr Annie Beasant Road.