Mumbai: Branded shoes for Rs 500 if you don’t mind the odd hours

Dedh Gully is a little lane in Kamathipura, almost unknown until a few years ago. It’s now a favoured haunt of local residents with a very specific shopping list — branded shoes at discounted prices. A sort of open secret to all Mumbaikars now, some shoppers also come from the outskirts of the city, unfazed by the fact that this little market functions at odd hours, opening at 4 am and shutting by 8 am, working only on Friday and Sunday.

Though the lane is located in the heart of South Mumbai, it’s also known as Andheri Bazaar, not after the suburb of the same name but because it functions in the darkness when Mumbaikars are still fast sleep. Raja, one of the shoe-sellers, says, “We approach branded shoe store owners and ask them for their rejected pairs. I buy those pairs at very cheap rates and then sell them.”

Shoe-sellers here say they sell branded sports shoes and other shoes at small profit margins of just Rs 20-30 a pair. “People come to the market with an intention to buy shoes at cheap rates, so they enquire about the price of a pair of shoes and then start bargaining. Usually, if we want to sell a pair at Rs 500, we begin at Rs 1,000, eventually the buyer ends up buying the pair at Rs 500 or

Rs 600,” says Raja.

More familiar among the younger generations, the market sees college-goers usually catch the last local train to CST, alight at Sandhurst Road station and hang around until the market opens. Dedh Gully visitors are also on the first local train out into the suburbs.

Business for taxi drivers is also at its prime on Fridays as drivers from the nearby stations offer rides to Dedh Gully at Rs 10 per seat.

These share taxi services are available from Byculla, Sandhurst Road and Mumbai Central stations.

Though vendors are coy to discuss it, the lane is also known for the sale of allegedly stolen shoes, with local residents in Kamathipura claiming that some years ago, shoes stolen from the doorsteps of temples, gurudwaras, mosques, etc., would be found on sale here.

Other varieties of shoes are found here too. Parshuram Zoting says, “I used to sell shoes in the Dedh Gully market but later, after I got a government job, I stopped selling shoes. Earlier, I would go to the houses of rich people and ask them for their old shoes, after which I would repair them and sell them here.”

Naturally, the price of a pair depends on its quality. “Shoes must shine in order to attract buyers’ attention. I would polish every shoe to get a higher price,” he says.

Shridhar Manikan, a buyer, says he keeps an eye out for fakes. “Sometimes, shoe-sellers mix in a few fake pairs along with originals on display. A buyer needs to be careful while buying shoes here,” he says. Manikan has time to spare after his shopping spree, so he then heads to Marine Drive to catch the breeze in the wee hours before heading home.

