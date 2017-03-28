Mumbai: Dahisar assault victim dies, accused now booked for murder

THE FOUR persons arrested for allegedly assaulting one Brijesh Gupta (32) in Dahisar on March 23 have now been booked for murder as the victim died on Saturday. Police said the accused were relatives of Tejal, Gupta’s wife whom he had married against the wishes of her family.

According to the police, Gupta was abducted and assaulted by Tejal’s family members on March 23 in Rawalpada, Dahisar. The four accused, Nagji Pacha Bharwad (24), Karnaam Maaka Chohan (26), Karnan Lala Bharwad (26) and Rajesh Karman Gohil (28), were arrested on March 24. Nagji is Tejal’s paternal cousin.

Her family is from Rajasthan, while Gupta belonged to Madhya Pradesh. Three of the accused are residents of Dahisar, while one lived in Govandi.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly called Gupta for a meeting after telling him that they were ready to accept the alliance. They allegedly took him to an isolated location in Dahisar and assaulted him.

“The couple had got married in March 2016 against the wishes of the girl’s family. The girl was already betrothed to another person as a child and she had eloped with Gupta before she could be sent away to the man approved by her family. She was brought back by her family, but she ran off again with the victim and they got married in a court last year,” said Subhash Sawant, senior inspector at Dahisar police station.

The couple had been residing in Ghatkopar since then.

“On Thursday, one of the four accused saw Gupta near Wadala RTO and phoned Nagji Bharwad, a cousin of the girl. Bharwad then instructed him to bring the victim to Dahisar on the pretext of getting an affidavit as a proof of marriage. They told the victim that they had finally decided to accept the marriage,” the officer added.

The accused told Gupta that they would be going to Kashimira for the affidavit but instead, took him to Rawalpada in Dahisar where the other three accused had also gathered. Nagji Bharwad started arguing with Gupta and allegedly hit him with a knife.

“Bharwad stabbed the victim in the back as he tried to run away and also stabbed him in the chest. Another accused bashed him with a paver block while others assaulted him physically,” added the officer.

The accused ran off in the ensuing commotion and Gupta was admitted to Shatabdi hospital in Borivali.

He was later referred to KEM Hospital in Parel where he died on Saturday. The police had initially registered a case of kidnapping and assault against the accused and have now booked them for murder. All four accused have been remanded in police custody.

