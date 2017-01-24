BMC polls: Shiv Sena, BJP keep alliance hope alive amid uncertainty

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The hopes of a Shiv Sena alliance with the BJP for the BMC elections are still alive with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray saying he was yet to pull the plug on a tie-up. While many anticipated that Thackeray would strike out on his own on the 90th birth anniversary of his father, he struck a conciliatory stance on Monday. “I will speak on politics only on January 26. Those who do not trust my leadership can leave me. I will carry on with those who are faithful to me,” said Thackeray while addressing party workers on the 90th birth anniversary of his father Bal Thackeray. The Sena will be holding a gathering in Mumbai on January 26.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

There has been uncertainty over a pre-poll pact between the saffron allies. The Sena on Saturday proposed 60 seats to the BJP in response to a demand for 114; the latter rejected the offer. This caused the seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the 227-seat BMC to be stalled. Leaders of both parties said a final decision would now be taken by Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray, however, continued taking swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We released our manifesto and someone asked me how much would our promises cost. I told them it would cost less than what the ad campaigns for the prime minister cost. Why show our own face to the people,” he said.

He also reiterated the call for Hindus to unite and said there was a threat of society and the country being dismembered on the issue of religion and caste. “Tamil Nadu has showed us if you come together you can force the state to bend. That is unity. Today we are at an important junction. If we stay united then I do not care about anyone,” Thackeray said.

Earlier in the day at a press conference, Thackeray said talks with the BJP were still on. “Talks are still on. As and when we come to a conclusion, I will have to announce it anyway,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve also said they are in favour of an alliance with the Sena and awaiting a “positive proposal” from the ally. “We (BJP) have already given clear indications about an alliance. In fact, we are of the opinion an alliance should be formed,” he said in Pune.

Danve said, “If the Sena comes with a decent proposal, we are ready for talks. Otherwise, we will go it alone in the elections.”

A senior BJP functionary told The Indian Express, “At its first core committee meeting held to draw up the poll strategy two weeks ago, Fadnavis clearly said he wanted a pre-poll alliance with the Sena for the BMC elections.”

“It was also indicated that local units of the party should explore possibilities of a pre-poll alliance in neighbouring Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the municipal corporation elections,” he said.

The BJP leader, who was part of the core committee team and is now busy in preparations for the BMC elections, said, “Frankly speaking, there is tremendous pressure from our workers against an alliance with the Sena. Yet, Fadnavis believes the first priority should be to work out a seat-sharing formula which would be mutually agreeable through some give and take.”