Mumbai: Crime Branch arrests two ‘robbers’, recovers Rs 6.5 lakh

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested two persons who would allegedly rob high-end hotels after getting jobs there as captains, waiters or bar tenders. Interrogation of the two accused, both history-sheeters, helped the police recover cash and valuables worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

Unit 9 of the Crime Branch received a tip off that the two accused — Santosh Nayak (22) and Paresh Soren (23) — who were allegedly involved in several house break-in cases in Mumbai were coming to Oshiwara. The police team led by assistant police inspector Nitin Patil laid a trap and arrested the duo.

On interrogation, the police found the duo had targeted several hotels in the city.

“The accused would work at the hotel for around 2-3 months. During this time, they would study the locations of the rooms and where cash was kept by the hotel staff. They would then quit work, commit robbery and flee,” an officer said.

The accused, who together have 19 cases registered against them, had allegedly targeted several jewellery shops apart from hotels in Mumbai in the past few years.

