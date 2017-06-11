Mumbai: Crash at Metro site holds up ongoing work

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The ongoing work at Metro 7 suffered after a part of the construction at Shankarwadi near Jogeshwari service road crashed due to heavy rain. The incident occurred due to an unsupported pier reinforcement that was more than 10 metres.

“During rectification of a tilt, the reinforcement got tilted more within the barricaded area,” said Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA. There were no injuries caused due to the incident. “The contractors have been instructed to investigate into the matter. MMRDA will take penal action, if necessary,” said Kawathkar.

