Mumbai: Court stays bailable warrant against Salman Khan in 2002 accident case

The Bombay High Court had in 2015 acquitted the actor and he was directed to furnish surety of Rs 25000. The Bombay High Court had in 2015 acquitted the actor and he was directed to furnish surety of Rs 25000.

A Mumbai sessions court has stayed the bailable warrant issued against actor Salman Khan for not completing a surety process in the accident case of 2002. Khan had appealed before the Bombay High Court against his five-year sentence awarded in 2015 by the sessions court for his involvement in the accident causing the death of one and injuring four persons in 2002.

The Bombay High Court had in 2015 acquitted the actor and he was directed to furnish surety of Rs 25000. An accused is required to submit surety, that is guarantee given by a person, that the accused will fulfill the obligation or conditions set by the court.

Khan, through his lawyer Niranjan Mundargi, submitted before the court on Wednesday that he had approached the Supreme Court seeking discharge of his earlier surety which was allowed by the Supreme Court on February 23, 2018. The sessions court, thereafter, issued a notice to Khan to comply with the order and submit a new surety in place of the earlier one. The notice was received by Khan and a new surety named Gurmeet Singh Jolly had got a solvency certificate issued.

A solvency certificate is issued to an individual to declare his or her financial standing for the purposes including standing surety in court. Khan submitted that since the certificate issued to Jolly was only valid till March 2, it was not submitted and an extension was first sought leading to delay in submitting the surety before the court.

Mundargi submitted that the solvency certificate was received only on April 3 and that the actor was in Jodhpur subsequently. Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur court on April 5 for allegedly killing a black buck in 1998. He was granted bail on April 7 and returned to the city on the same day. Mundargi submitted that Khan furnished a fresh solvency certificate on April 10 on his return and the same is pending before the police for verification. He said that pending the verification, a stay should be granted on the bailable warrant.

The court granted a stay on the warrant till April 25 and Khan will be required to be present before the court to sign on the application pertaining to the fresh surety.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App