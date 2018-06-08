Mumbai couple death: Cellphones missing, Rs 25k cash recovered, no evidence of foul play, say police

Khan’s car found near the Mulund court Khan’s car found near the Mulund court

A day after bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a four-wheeler near Mulund court, police said their mobile phones were missing and Rs 25,000 in cash was recovered from their pockets. The Mulund police investigating the case only found SIM cards in the pockets of the couple who allegedly committed suicide in wee hours on Wednesday.

The police suspect the duo — Salman Khan (25) and Manisha Negi (23), who were found dead in the front seat of former’s car — sold their mobile phones hours before committing suicide and that they might have been planning to elope with the money. “Mobile phones of the duo were missing. We, however, found Rs 25,000 in cash from Khan’s pocket. We believe that they had sold their mobile phones… We suspect they may have been planning to elope and get married,” said an officer from Mulund police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Akhilesh Singh said: “Yes, it is true that their mobile phones were missing. We suspect they may have sold them off. We are trying to locate the shop where they may have sold the mobile phones.”

The police have recorded the statements of the family members of both the deceased. They did not have any complaints, said an officer. “The parents did mention in their statements that they were not happy with the relationship between the two,” said the officer said.

The police said during the investigation they have not found anything to indicate any foul play. The door of Khan’s car was locked from the inside while the police found a bottle of poison and half a bottle of soft drink bottle from inside the vehicle. “ We, however, have not found any suicide note. Certain documents were found from the vehicle, which we have seized,” said an officer.

The police were also trying to find the place from where the duo could have purchased the poison. An officer added the couple had been driving around for the past three days. “Several people had seen their vehicle in the area near Mulund court where Khan resided. Their families had not filed any missing persons complaint as the two were constantly in touch with their respective families over the phone,” said an officer.

Khan, who owned a cloth store in Mulund and Negi, who worked at a mall in Ghatkopar studied together in a college and were in a relationship for the last four years.

