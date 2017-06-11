Mumbai: Couple commit suicide

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A COUPLE hanged themselves from a tree in Kandivli area on Friday night and police suspect that they committed suicide after their families came to know about their extramarital affair. According to the police, Krushna Laxman Warke (35) and Neelam Bhoir (28), married to different people, later got involved in a relationship with each other outside their marriages.

The duo’s family members, who stay in Adivasipada area of Kandivli, came to know about the affair recently, something the police suspect could have led to the suicides. No suicide note was found and the Samta Nagar Police has prima facie ruled out foul play. The incident came to light around 10 pm on Friday when Mangesh Bhoir, Neelam’s younger brother, spotted the bodies hanging from a tree, around 100 metres from a Kali temple and nearly half-a-kilometre from their house in Adivasipada.

Mangesh and Warke’s families had been looking for the deceased duo who had been missing since Friday morning. Warke used to work as a gardener and stayed with his wife and two daughters, aged six and four, in Adivasipada area. Neelam, who worked as a maid, stayed some distance away from Warke’s residence. She got married two years ago, left her husband and moved back to her house in Adivasipada, said Dilip Yadav, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

“No suicide note was found from the spot where the bodies were seen. The suicides seemed pre-meditated as they carried a nylon rope to the spot and used it to hang themselves,” he said. Yadav added: “Based on preliminary investigation, it appears that the family members of the duo had come to know that they were having an extra marital affair. Even locals had come to know about it and there was pressure on the duo. We suspect there must have been fights in the past few days leading to the incident.”

“At this stage, the family members are grieving and hence, we have not recorded their statements yet. Once we speak to them, there will be clarity on the exact reasons that pushed them to commit suicide,” police said.

