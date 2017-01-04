Mumbai: Couple abandons 11-day-old baby, files kidnap complaint

The 11-month-old baby boy. The 11-month-old baby boy.

A young married couple allegedly abandoned their 11-day-old son at a dargah in Mahim and falsely claimed that the child had been kidnapped. Kandivali police uncovered the incident on January 1. Sahil Babadia (24) and his wife Heena (20), residents of Laljipada in Kandivali West, filed a complaint at Kandivali police station about their missing son on the night of December 31, claiming that the child had been kidnapped. Further investigation revealed that Sahil had taken the child to Mahim dargah and left him there with a watchman.

“He told the watchman to hold the baby while he went to answer nature’s call, but he never returned. The watchman took the baby to the dargah commitee, which then handed the child over to Shraddhanand Ashram, a child care centre in Matunga. The baby is currently safe at the ashram,” said Mukund Pawar, senior police inspector at Kandivali police station.

According to the police, the couple planned to abandon the baby as they could not look after it due to their poor economic condition. They then lodged a false complaint at the police station to avoid suspicion at home.

Police registered a case of kidnapping after the couple’s complaint on new year’s eve and started investigations into the matter.

“We took the case very seriously. We went to the couple’s residence, questioned everyone, including family members and neighbours, checked CCTV footage from the area and looked at all angles. The case seemed suspicious after initial investigation. We then questioned the parents separately,” the senior inspector said. “The mother was not showing much grief even though her newborn was missing. That made us suspicious,” the officer added.

No other members of the family apart from the couple knew of the plan to abandon the baby. Sahil even took his mother out for half an hour on the day of the incident to create a window for the pretext of kidnapping. The couple then later sneaked out the baby.

“The couple’s statements were also contradictory to the findings of our investigation. The mother said that she had gone to a nearby public urinal on the day of the kidnapping and returned after 15 minutes to find her child missing. But she was not captured by the CCTV present outside the premises of the public urinal. And going to that urinal from her residence and then coming back would at least take half an hour,” the officer said. Police even analysed the CCTV footage near the dargah in Mahim and found the father carrying the baby.

Police confronted the couple with the information they had and the mother confessed to having left the child at the dargah. The couple have not yet expressed whether they want the child back. Police have not yet arrested or filed a case against the couple and will submit a summary to court about a false complaint and will take further action accordingly.