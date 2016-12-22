Mumbai cops recreate how 5-yr-old fell to death from building

The Byculla police on Wednesday attempted to recreate how five-year-old Manvi Ingale fell to her death from the 15th floor of her building two days ago. Using a filled gunny bag weighing 14 kilograms, standing 3 feet and 3 inches high and with a head and limbs attached, the police tested three different scenarios from the corridor of Vighnaharta Housing Society in Ghodapdeo on Wednesday afternoon – did Manvi slip over the 3 and half foot wall, was she pushed off it and or did someone pick her up and throw her?

Watch What Else is Making News



During the course of the trial, which lasted between 2 pm and 4 pm, the police cordoned off half of the building, allowing no residents through. With the white Maruti Omni car and the maroon Tata Indica car into which Manvi crashed on Monday, left where they were originally parked, the police tested the first scenario, making the gunny bag model slip off the corridor wall.

A police official who was part of the trail said the gunny bag descended in a straight line and hit beams which jut out at intervals of a few feet at each floor, before plunging to the ground. The second scenario – Manvi being pushed by an unidentified person, produced the same result, the police said.

The police then tested the third scenario and flung the gunny bag Manvi across the corridor and sent her plunging more than 150 feet downwards. The gunny bag crashed through a tree, fell onto the luggage carrier of the Omni and bounced to the ground, coming to a rest in the space between the two cars and among the still scattered glass remnants of the Indica’s door. Even though, the gunny bag missed the final position of Manvi’s body – which the police had outlined in blue chalk under the Omni – by a few centimetres, senior officials said it is the most likely of the three scenarios.