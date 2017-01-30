Mumbai: Cops on trail of suspect ‘close to deceased’ in Bhayander double murder

A day after a 29-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found murdered in their home in Bhayander, the police are on the trail of a suspect they say was “close” to the deceased. Neighbours in Sonam Saraswat building in Bhayander called the police Saturday afternoon and reported a foul smell coming from the home of Dipika Sanghvi. The police forced open the door and found Dipika’s decomposed body in the living room. “While searching the rest of the house, my men noticed a stench in the bedroom too,” said Srikant Padule, senior inspector, Navghar police station.

The police then lifted the mattress and opened the storage box to find the body of Dipika’s daughter Hetal. The police said both Dipika and Hetal were killed after being struck on the head with a heavy blunt object. However, doctors have reserved their opinion on the cause of death, officers said.

“The post-mortem indicates that the time of death is around January 25. We suspect that a person known to the deceased is responsible for the murders,” said Mahesh Patil, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural.

Dipika, the police said, worked at a call centre and had been living alone with Hetal after separating from her husband. “They had been living apart for the past 11 months, but divorce proceedings were yet to begin,” said Padule.

Since Saturday, the police has questioned Dipika’s estranged husband and have been speaking to her family, friends and neighbours. “We have been scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras near the building. We will find the accused soon,” said an officer part of the probe.