Mumbai cop’s murder: Husband, brother to be in city during search for body

The brother and the husband of missing police inspector Ashwini Bidre will be present in Mumbai as the police start looking for the iron boxes in which the body of Bidre was disposed of, sources said. According to husband Raju Gore the family is sure that the body will be found, though two years have elapsed since the crime. “The investigation team has identified the place where the body was thrown. They are enlisting the help of Navy and will get technical help from other places too,” Gore said.

Bidre was allegedly killed by suspended police inspector Abhay Kurundkar who was arrested in the case. He allegedly chopped the body into several parts using an axe, thrown some parts into the Bhayandar creek one day and the torso the next day in April 2016.

During the probe, the police arrested Kurundkar along with two others in the case. Phalnikar, the fourth arrested in the case from Pune, is said to be a close friend of Kurundkar. Kurundkar allegedly used iron boxes to dump the body parts in the Bhayandar creek.

Assistant police inspector Bidre was reported missing on April 1, 2016, after which her husband approached police in July. Her family suspected she was kidnapped and murdered. It also approached the Bombay High Court.

