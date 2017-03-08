Mumbai: Cops mistaken as thieves, beaten up

The injured cops were admitted to MGM hospital in Vashi. Narendra Vaskar The injured cops were admitted to MGM hospital in Vashi. Narendra Vaskar

TWO policemen were injured after they were beaten up allegedly by residents of Kombadbhuje village in Navi Mumbai early morning Tuesday. A police sub-inspector, along with three head constables and few others had gone to the village at around 3 am for apprehending illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. However, when the villagers saw the policemen, who were in plainclothes, at such an early hour they thought they were thieves.

In a case of mistaken identity, the villagers ganged up against the policemen and beat them up. Two policemen were injured in the assault and were admitted to MGM hospital in Vashi. An offence has been registered at MRI police station in Navi Mumbai based the complaint of one of the policemen. Further investigation is on. Police are trying identify the villagers involved in the assault.