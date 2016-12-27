Mumbai cops get trained to handle evidence at scene of crime

A RECONSTRUCTED murder scene with ‘evidence’ strewn around in a South Mumbai college awaited policemen from the Police Training Centre, Marol. “The male victim lies murdered on the chair. You have to first barricade the area to ensure no contamination takes place before beginning to collect evidence,” the instructor told the police constabulary.

Police Inspector Shashikant Patil who accompanied the trainee policemen said the collection of evidence for criminal trials is an important part of policing. “One of the modules at the training centre is forensic science but it is theoretical knowledge through textbooks. Here, the trainee policemen were given a practical understanding of what is the method of collecting evidence to ensure that it can be connected to prove the guilt of the accused,” said Patil, who is the faculty teaching students forensic science at the Marol centre.

The Institute of Forensic Science organised a two-day national-level Forensic Science Expo for students and trainee policemen last week.

Graduate and post-graduate students of Forensic Science were instructors of various methods of evidence collection. “From the gait pattern and footwear impression, one can analyse the approximate height, weight and even the gender of a person,” a student explained at one of the stalls at the expo. “It is good to experience evidence collection as a practical exercise. We are told that the smallest of things can help identify specific details of an accused,” said a trainee.

Among the other stalls at the expo were methods to collect evidence from firearms for ballistic analysis, fingerprints, DNA analysis, wildlife forensic to study bird hits and man-animal conflicts, forensic anthropology for study of skeletons and cyber forensics.

“Forensic science forms an important part of investigations conducted in criminal, civil and cyber offences. Strong forensic evidence procured through technological advances made in forensic sciences can go a long way in improving conviction rate,” said advocate Kewal Ukey, who was also part of organising team of the expo at the institute.