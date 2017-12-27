Singing for charity: Cops who bring joy to elderly, differently abled

The group, Sunehre Pal, comprises inspectors Vishram Abhyankar, Asif Shaikh, Vinod Randheve and constable Sanjeev Shirgaonkar. Express The group, Sunehre Pal, comprises inspectors Vishram Abhyankar, Asif Shaikh, Vinod Randheve and constable Sanjeev Shirgaonkar. Express

Passionate about singing, four Mumbai police officials decided to use their talent for charity and have now formed an organisation named ‘Sunehre Pal’ to entertain the differently-abled and senior citizens. The group, comprising police inspectors Vishram Abhyankar, Asif Shaikh, Vinod Randheve and a constable Sanjeev Shirgaonkar, has also collaborated with different NGOs in the city to offer their services.

One of the four policemen said, “We want to help the differently-abled, visually impaired and residents of old-age homes in the best way possible. We think we can do so by providing them some entertainment.” On Christmas eve, the group organised a programme at the Sundatta High School in Tardeo for the differently-abled.

Inspector Abhyankar said, “We formed a group recently and then decided to organise a programme during Christmas. We knew that the two NGOs, the Rotary Club and Innerwill Club of Hanging Gardens, were organising programmes during Christmas. So, we called them up and asked them whether we could perform.”

“We are very passionate about singing and wanted to utilise our talent. So, we have now decided to organise a similar programme every month,” said one of the officers.

The four said they hope to organise the events on their weekly offs. “We will keep these programmes on Sunday so that we are able to give our 100 per cent to the event. On December 24, we were given a slot of just 45 minutes but as everyone was having a good time, we performed for hours. The audience even got on their feet and began to dance to our numbers,” said Abhyankar.

