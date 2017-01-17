Mumbai: Cops, doctors among 14 duped in ponzi scheme

Sources says the accused has returned Rs 5.5 crore, including Rs 13 lakh to the policemen. (Representational image) Sources says the accused has returned Rs 5.5 crore, including Rs 13 lakh to the policemen. (Representational image)

THE PROBE by the EOW into a ponzi scheme floated by a Versova businessman has revealed that five policemen, including two retired API rank officers, were allegedly duped, while the other nine victims include two prominent city doctors. Investigators said the accused allegedly duped the 14 investors of Rs 20 crore in total through a ponzi scheme which promised a return of 180-400 per cent on investments for a period of 9-14 months. Of this, Rs 50 lakh was invested by the policemen. Sources says the accused has returned Rs 5.5 crore, including Rs 13 lakh to the policemen.

“Initially, the investors did receive money, but later the accused stopped paying. The case came to light when two city doctors approached the EOW with complaints,” said an official. “Other than the two retired APIs, a serving senior police inspector and two constables had invested in the schemes, which they learnt about through word of mouth. There were reports that many more policemen including IPS officers had invested in the scheme, but so far, we have found only the five,” he added.

Last year the EOW had registered a case against a Versova family — Mohan Prasad Shrivastav, his wife Vibha, daughter Archita, son Kartick, daughter-in-law Priti — under sections of the IPC and the MPID Act. According to the FIR, the investors were asked to invest in short and long term investments through their multiple entities which would invest in many reputed ‘blue chip’ companies. The family would allegedly hold meetings with the victims at 5-star hotels and would arrive in high-end cars. The meetings were chaired by Kartick and Archita, who would brag about political and police connections to lure the victims.

The Shrivastavas have claimed they were not able to offer the promised returns as the share markets tanked and the companies they invested did not perform well.