Cop who recorded woman’s statement without a female officer suspended

The Thane Police have suspended an officer, posted at Kapurbawdi police station, for not recording the statement of a woman in the presence of a woman police officer. The woman had come to file a complaint against her neighbour, who had allegedly filmed her on his mobile phone while she was taking a bath.

Earlier this week, the complainant had alleged that male officers at the police station laughed while watching the video, allegedly shot by her neighbour, and passed inappropriate remarks.

The police instituted a formal inquiry under a senior woman police officer and the woman’s statement was recorded by a woman IPS officer. The police claim that the inquiry ruled out any misconduct by policemen and that the only lapse was committed by duty officer S P Pawar, who did not ensure that a woman officer was present at the time of recording her statement.

