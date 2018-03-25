Mumbai: Cop booked for attempting to sell police flat

Apartments in police quarters are meant for officers only, who are required to vacate them upon retirement. (Representational Image) Apartments in police quarters are meant for officers only, who are required to vacate them upon retirement. (Representational Image)

A police officer was booked on Friday for allegedly attempting to sell an apartment at the Police Quarters in Andheri West. Assistant Sub-Inspector Siraj Shaikh (57), posted in the police’s Wireless Department at Santacruz, stays in a flat at the Police Quarters in Aaram Nagar, Versova.

Police said Shaikh, who is on the verge of retiring, contacted a friend, Sultana Ibrahim, with the intention of selling the flat to her.

“The accused knew that the woman was looking for a house. So, he claimed that the flat was registered in his name and offered to sell it to her,” said an official at Versova police station. Shaikh, the police said, had offered to sell the one-room flat to Ibrahim for less than Rs 10 lakh. “The woman placed her trust in Shaikh as he is a policeman and did not make detailed inquiries regarding the transfer of flats in police quarters,” said the officer.

Apartments in police quarters are meant for officers only, who are required to vacate them upon retirement. Any kind of transfer of such flats is prohibited. Police said Ibrahim paid Shaikh Rs 9.7 lakh but was not given possession of the flat. “When the accused kept delaying and making excuses to hand over the flat, the woman made inquiries with other residents at the police quarters and found that Shaikh did not own the house,” the officer added.

On Thursday, Ibrahim registered a case of cheating against Shaikh. Police said Shaikh has not been arrested yet.

