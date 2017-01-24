Mumbai cop alleges corruption in traffic department, HC directs ACB to probe

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to inquire into allegations made by a police head constable about rampant corruption in the traffic police department. The court sought an inquiry and proper investigation under the supervision of Additional Director General of ACB and directed that a report be submitted within six weeks. A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi was hearing a petition filed by a head constable Sunil Toke in which he has listed out various alleged instances of corruption attached with video evidence in the form of CDs. He has sought a departmental inquiry and FIR against errant officers.

Toke’s counsels Pradeep Havnur and Datta Mane pointed to the court that the petitioner has witnessed corruption in the traffic police department when he was attached to the department between 2013 and 2016.

“Traffic police take money from heavy vehicles which ply illegally, from illegal taxis and rickshaws and also from illegal parking, drunken driving, etc. They also take bribes from malls, hotels, construction sites. The bribe money runs into lakhs and it is rampant,” Havnur said, adding that despite several complaints made by Toke, with concrete evidence, no action was taken.

The state counsel told the court that the complaint has been forwarded to both the Director General of the ACB as well Mumbai Police Commissioner and that the inquiry is being conducted under the supervision of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Mumbai ACB.

Justice More said since the allegation of corruption is against officers across the state, the inquiry should be taken over by a senior official like the Additional DG. “This is a serious allegation and the ACB must take action. A departmental inquiry should take place. The petitioner can hand over additional material such as CDs to the investigating agency,” the court said.

Havnur added that the petitioner is now being victimised by the traffic police department and was shunted to the Local Arms division where he is currently serving. The court has given six weeks time for the Additional DG of the ACB to submit an inquiry report.