Mumbai: Contracts to get clause of action against firms for poorly built roads

FOR THE first time, the Public Works Department of the state government has introduced a provision in bid documents to initiate civil or criminal action against road contractors and engineers in cases of potholes or bad patches on new roads.

The move is applicable to new bitumen roads and concrete roads with a life expectancy of 15 years and 30 years respectively, and for new bridges with a life expectancy of 100 years.

A government resolution (GR) issued by the PWD on April 27 asks all regional offices to add this as a special condition in bid documents. However, the condition is not applicable to biennial maintenance and repairs and periodic repair works. The department has asked all the regional offices to implement the move with immediate effect.

This comes after some of regional offices of the PWD sought clarity over the kind of works to which this condition was applicable. Earlier, the condition was put to all the proposals of roads, bridges and railway foot over-bridges that the department received during the budget session of March.

“The designs should be prepared assuming the life expectancy of 15 years for tar roads, 30 years for concrete roads and 100 years for bridges. If the work does not happen as per the plan and condition of the roads or bridges detoriorates fast, the entire responsibility will lie with the contractor and the supervising officer concerned,” it said.

The GR further said that this should be included as special condition in the bid document. A certificate should be attached to the bid with contractors’ signature, mentioning that they have taken the note of civil or criminal action. The engineer concerned should be informed in writing about this, it added.

Civil action includes the recovery of losses and criminal action means the registering an FIR for the losses, which may also involve the charge of conspiracy.

