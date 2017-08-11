Mumbai: Contractor from MMRC accused of power theft

The “theft” was noticed by Sandeep Gadhve, a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh, when he saw a cable connecting the milk booth with the MMRC office. (Representational image) The “theft” was noticed by Sandeep Gadhve, a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh, when he saw a cable connecting the milk booth with the MMRC office. (Representational image)

A Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) contractor was allegedly found stealing electricity from a milk booth in Aarey Colony on Thursday. The contractor had allegedly taken the connection from Aarey Sarita booth for its site office for the upcoming car depot at Aarey. The “theft” was noticed by Sandeep Gadhve, a Shiv Sena shakha pramukh, when he saw a cable connecting the milk booth with the MMRC office. He notified the police on Wednesday night and also informed the Aarey CEO the next morning.

Aarey CEO Nathu Rathod took cognizance of the offence and directed the police to file an FIR. “The electricity department of Aarey has taken note of the issue and I will look into it,” said Rathod.

“The CEO directed the police to file an FIR. If a Ganpati Mandal is caught stealing electricity like this. the chief organiser is held responsible. Here the head is the CM himself. Will he be held responsible for this?” Gadhve asked. Meanwhile, a police official from Aarey police station stated that while the dairy officials had visited the station, no FIR has been registered yet. An MMRC official said, “If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the contractor.”

