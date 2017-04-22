Mumbai: Contempt notices against two cops for use of loudspeakers

The High Court Friday issued contempt notices against two officers of Mahim Police Station for allowing the use of loudspeakers within the station compound during Mahim Fair last year despite it being a silence zone.

The court has also directed the state government to inform what action it proposes to take against the officers.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A K Menon were hearing a contempt application filed by Awaaz Foundation that stated that the decibel readings on the first day of the fair, December 13, 2016, was much higher than the prescribed norm.

Police personnel, who traditionally lead the first procession of the fair, walk from Mahim police station to a dargah where they put a chaddar to honour the Sufi saint, Makhdoom Ali Mahimi, on his birthday. Loudspeakers were allowed within the police station compound, although it is a silence zone as a school is located in the vicinity.

“This is the fittest case to take action against the police officers in charge for allowing use of loudspeakers in violation of noise pollution rules,” said Justice Oka adding that it was in gross violation of all previous court orders.

The government pleader tried to justify adding that the fair has been taking place since 1923 and appropriate action had been taken by the police to check the decibel levels during the festivals, apart from seeking license for the use of loudspeakers.

The court said: “If the police itself allows such violations within the police compound it is a gross breach. No one will be spared now. The permission that was granted was not for the use of loudspeaker within the police station compound but to allow the procession to be taken through a particular route. Such use of loudspeaker is prima facie breach of judgment of this court.”

“We direct the registry to issue a notice of contempt to assistant commissioner of police (Mahim division) Shilvan Dhovale and senior police inspector, Mahim, Milind Idekar.”

The court has granted the officers 15 days to file affidavits on the matter. It has also sought a response from the government on the action it proposes to take against the police officers.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled on June 9.

