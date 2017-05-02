Mumbai: Consumer forum orders compensation after bank fails to block stolen card

The Consumer forum directed the bank to pay Rs 43,000 to the complainant with interest along with Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as cost to the complainant. (Representational Image) The Consumer forum directed the bank to pay Rs 43,000 to the complainant with interest along with Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as cost to the complainant. (Representational Image)

A Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has held a bank responsible for wrongful loss caused to a man due to its negligence in blocking a stolen card within reasonable time.

The complainant, V C Madhavan, submitted before the forum that he had availed a public sector bank’s credit and debit card services. In 2010, when his purse was stolen, he lost his card as well and informed the bank of this on the phone as well as in writing, requesting that the card be deactivated.

According to the complainant, despite this, money was withdrawn from his account in multiple transactions. His complaint said the bank had failed to take note of his instructions, leading to the loss of a total of Rs 43,000. The complainant sent the bank a notice seeking reimbursement and compensation.

The bank denied the claim and submitted to the forum that it had blocked operations on the complainant’s card.

It further claimed that though the complainant had been advised to call the bank’s helpline, he had failed to do so. It also claimed the complainant had not ‘safeguarded’ his card and PIN as he had written it on a piece of paper in the lost purse.

The forum ruled that the amount of Rs 43,000 was withdrawn despite “clear instructions to the opponent (bank)”.

“The bank owes an obligation to consumer, to protect the interest of consumers and act as per the instructions given by him, regarding the account. The failure of bank to act as a trustee of complainant’s money amounts to deficiency in service,” said the additional consumer disputes redressal forum of Mumbai suburban district, led by president S D Madake and member S V Kalal.

“We hold that complainant was subjected to wrongful loss due to negligence of opponent in blocking the ATM on 23.1.2010 or within reasonable time thereafter. The complainant is entitled to reimburse the said amount from opponent bank,” the forum said.

It directed the bank to pay Rs 43,000 to the complainant with interest along with Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as cost to the complainant.

The bank had informed the forum that a police complaint was lodged in the matter and a decision on the reimbursement would be taken immediately after completion of police investigation. The forum, however, observed that even after lapse of several years, the bank “did not take care of the interest of the complainant”.

