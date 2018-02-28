Mumbai constable’s son ‘commits suicide’, motive unknown

The son of a policeman allegedly committed suicide in his home in Jogeshwari on Tuesday. The motive is yet to be established, police said. The deceased, 28-year-old Bhushan Wagh, lived with his parents at Lalu Bhaiyya Chawl in Jogeshwari east. Police said Wagh worked at a private firm in Mumbai.

Senior inspector at the Meghwadi police station, Pandurang Patil, said Wagh, who was was found hanging from a rod in the ceiling, was rushed to the Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, but was declared dead on arrival.

Patil said Wagh did not leave behind a suicide note. His parents were also unable to provide any information regarding why he might have committed suicide, Patil added. Wagh’s father, police said, is a constable with the Mumbai Police. “We are investigating the reason why the deceased committed suicide,” said Patil.

In another incident on Mira Road, a 21-year-old man shot himself in the stomach using a country-made revolver on Tuesday afternoon after supposedly being snubbed by a woman, said Kashmira police. The incident happened around 2.30 pm near Royal College. The man was admitted to a hospital and is said to be recuperating.

