Constable turns away biker from no-entry zone, attacked

A traffic policeman was hit on the head with a cement paver block by a pedestrian in Ghatkopar on Friday night after he turned back a biker who tried entering a road that had been marked ‘no-entry’.

The incident took place around 10.45 pm on Friday when constable Deepak Nikale (34) was stationed at Maneklal Estate in Ghatkopar East to prevent motorists from taking the road to go towards Asalpha village and LBS Road.

The traffic police has designated the stretch as a ‘no-entry’ zone as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is carrying out repairs.

According to the police, Nikale stopped a man on a motorcycle from proceeding further and explained to him that he would need to take another route to go to Aslapha, when the accused, who was walking, approached him.

“The accused got angry seeing the biker, who is his brother-in-law, being stopped by the policeman from going ahead,” said Vyankat Patil, senior inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

He added that the accused boasted of having several political connections and tried to intimidate the policeman. However, Nikale managed to persuade the biker to take another route and turned his back on the accsued, who was still threatening him, the police said.

“The accused then picked up a paver block and hit Nikale on the back of the head before fleeing,” Patil said.

Nikale, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to Disha Hospital by passersby. He was later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital. Patil said Nikale’s wound had been stitched up and he was declared to be out of danger on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused, Vinayak Shivale (23), from his home near Disha Hospital.

He has been booked by the Ghatkopar Police for attempted murder, using criminal force to prevent a public servant from carrying out his duties, causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

Shivale who works as a driver, was produced in a court on Saturday and remanded in police custody.

The incident comes less than a year after traffic police constable Vilas Shinde was beaten to death by two brothers at a petrol pump in Khar where he was noting down licence numbers of vehicles. In October 2016, Shinde had pulled up one of the two brothers for riding a bike as he was a juvenile.

