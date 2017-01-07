Mumbai constable files plea in HC against ‘corrupt traffic police’

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

A Mumbai head constable has moved the Bombay High Court alleging corruption in the traffic department. The allegations pertain to bribes taken by traffic police officers from hotels for allowing illegal parking and for letting off people during nakabandi for drunken driving.

The public interest litigation has been filed by head constable Sunil Toke, who is presently attached with the Armed Police Force Worli division, alleging corruption in the traffic police. It seeks for an FIR to be lodged against officials named in his complaint and a departmental inquiry to be initiated against the allegedly corrupt officials.

Toke states that during his tenure at the traffic department “he was shocked and surprised to see that there was rampant corruption there”. “The corruption in traffic police department is causing losses worth crores yearly to the state exchequer. This should be investigated by the court by forming a Special Investigation Team,” the petition stated.

It further stated that the traffic police department collects Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 from four-star and five-star hotels for allowing illegal parking outside hotels.

“Thousands of illegal taxis and auto-rickshaws ply in the city without requisite permissions. The traffic police collect Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from each such vehicle every month and allow them to ply,” the petition stated.

It further alleged that when nakabandi is in force for drunken driving, of 50 cases, only five to 10 are shown officially and the offenders are persecuted. A bribe is taken from the rest depending on who the offender is.