Mumbai Congress targets Amitabh Bachchan on fuel price

CONTINUING TO protest against the BJP-led government over the rise in retail prices of petrol and diesel, the Congress on Thursday also dragged top Bollywood personalities into the debate.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who led a morcha over the hike in fuel prices outside the suburban Collector’s office, targeted actor Amitabh Bachchan. “In 2012, when the petrol rate was Rs 73 per litre, Bachchan had quipped that the people could just about afford enough petrol to burn their cars. The petrol rate now has climbed to Rs 85 per litre. Back in 2012, the price of crude oil in international markets had climbed to $ 148 per barrel which had fuelled the price hike. But currently, the crude oil price is $ 75 a barrell. Will Bachchan ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi now…” he asked.

Some Congress supporters were also trolled actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, who had similarly spoken out against the fuel hike in 2012.

Targeting Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Nirupam said: “In 2012, Sushma Swaraj had targetted the (then) Prime Minister over the fuel hike and had said that it had brought the PM’s chair to disrepute. Does she feel the same about the current Prime Minister?”

CM on price rise

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday advocated bringing petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said would help in reducing their prices. He said a task force was exploring ways to bring down the prices.

