Mumbai Congress organises a meeting of north Indian community

The Mumbai Congress on Tuesday organised a meeting of north Indians in suburban Ghatkopar to set the agenda pertaining to north Indian community ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. City Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who organised the meeting, put forth nine-point agenda for North Indians staying in the metropolis and vowed to work for their betterment.

Nirupam said, “If elected to power in BMC, we will see to it that the law for the street vendors is implemented, temporary shelters are built for watchmen in housing societies among other issues.”

Watch what else is in the news

“In addition to this, we will also make arrangements for 24×7 water supply to every household and make sure that enough schools are run by the civic body in Hindi medium,” said the Congress leader.

The theme for the event was ‘Come, let’s decide the North Indian agenda for BMC polls.’

Nirupam said, “These nine-points that we discussed today with thousands of Congress supporters are going to be one of the main features of our manifesto.”

However, most of the senior north Indian leaders from the party skipped the meeting.

Congress MLA from Varanasi Ajay Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLA and former cabinet minister Naseem Khan, former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia and other local leaders attended the meet.

Naseem Khan, said, “Congress is the only party which is the caretaker of the north Indians and has a special bond with them.”