Mumbai Congress launches street play mocking Sena-BJP rule

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Congress members would protest outside all 33 branches of the RBI Wednesday for failing to resolve the issue of cash crunch.

Ahead of the BMC polls, the Mumbai Congress Monday officially launched its election campaign with a musical street play, pillorying the Shiv Sena and BJP-ruled municipality. The street play was staged at a press conference organised by Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. The Marathi street play directed by Mandar Shinde, brother of renowned Marathi film director Kedar Shinde, had actors shouting slogans “waat laavli, waat laavli shahrachi waat lavli (the city is ruined)” highlighting issues ranging from demonetisation, deaths of penguins in zoo, poor sanitation and drainage, potholes and corruption in the BMC. The street play will be staged daily in five different areas across the city from January 20 to February 19.

Nirupam said Congress members would protest outside all 33 branches of the RBI Wednesday for failing to resolve the issue of cash crunch. He said the Congress would fight the BMC elections without any alliance. “However, we have decided to give a few seats to Jogendra Kawade-led faction of the Republican Party of India,” he added. Former MP Milind Deora, Eknath Gaikwad, Charanjit Singh Sapra and Pravin Chheda, among others, were present at the press conference. ENS