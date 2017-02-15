Mumbai: Congress corporator shot in Thane

Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre was allegedly shot dead by unidentifiable persons in the Bhiwandi area of Thane Tuesday night. The incident took place around 9pm when Mhatre (53) was shot at from behind, the police said. An officer said Mhatre was returning from Narpoli police station where he had gone to register a complaint against a rival political opponent for threatening his party member. As per police, nearly six to seven unidentified accused, who were hiding, attacked him with choppers before firing on him thrice. Mhatre was rushed to the Jupiter hospital where during treatment he was declared dead.