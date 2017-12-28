Congestion due to Metro work: Nirupam writes to CM seeking all-party meeting to discuss solutions

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is currently constructing the D N Nagar-Dahisar corridor on the central median of Link Road. Archive The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is currently constructing the D N Nagar-Dahisar corridor on the central median of Link Road. Archive

As increasing traffic in the city because of the construction of three metro corridors continues to inconvenience commuters, the Mumbai Congress has now taken up the issue. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an all party meeting to discuss solutions to reduce traffic congestion caused due to construction of Metro 2A.

“Any construction activity on the road is bound to cause inconvenience to commuters. But efforts need to be taken up to keep it at the minimum. I have written to the CM to have an all party meeting where the citizens, representatives and officials from BMC and MMRDA will be present to discuss solutions,” said Nirupam.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is currently constructing the D N Nagar-Dahisar corridor on the central median of Link Road. “The barricades take up a significant portion of the road. To add to it, on either side of the road, there is illegal double parking that hardly leaves any space for vehicles to move. Illegal parking is an issue all over the city but when you are carrying out a project, the MMRDA and the Traffic Police should work on removing it,” Nirupam added.

According to him, it has increased the travel time for commuters from 30 minutes to three hours in several places.

“Link Road has eight theatres, five malls and many people throng there for shopping. With the traffic pile-up, there is waste of time and money for common citizens and also increase in pollution (levels),” he said.

Nirupam also spoke about construction activities being conducted at night. “The construction activity during the night is ruining people’s sleep. Many have approached me with their concerns. I will take it up with the CM during the all party meeting,” he added. “The issue should be sorted out immediately. If the meeting is not conducted in the next 10-15 days, we will resort to agitation again,” he added.

