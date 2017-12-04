Mumbai confidential: Ready For A Fight

Ready For A Fight

Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde became an honorary taekwondo black belt holder this past week. Munde was awarded a degree belt in the combat sport from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and the Kukkiwon Academy, which had jointly organised a taekwondo championship in Mumbai. Never the one to back down from a fight on the political mat, Munde showed she had acquired some skills in the combat sport too when she donned the taekwondo gear, and learnt some moves. Munde’s son, Aryaman, was competing in the event, and also won a gold medal.

Reason To Cheer

The Bombay High Court judges have a reason to cheer. The medical insurance cover extended to them and their immediate families has been doubled — from Rs 5 lakh per annum to Rs 10 lakh. Sources confirmed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved the enhanced cover, following a demand raised by the judiciary. Further, all power for reimbursements of medical expenses incurred by the judges have also been transferred to the chief justice’s office. While previously a committee under principal secretary (health) would sanction expenses above Rs 1 lakh, this system has now been discontinued with.

Miffed Babus

Discontent is brewing among a section of senior officials in the MHADA. The bone of contention is the recent elevation of Executive Engineer S D Annamwar to the post of Deputy Chief Engineer of MHADA’s Mumbai Repairs and Reconstruction Board. It is learnt that at least three other executive engineers have opposed Annamwar’s elevation on the ground that he was junior to them. They have refused to take orders from Annamwar, and have written to seniors in MHADA demanding that his appointment be scrapped.

Maiden Win

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has begun to foray outside his home turf Maharashtra. This past week, it recorded its maiden presence in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, winning one seat in the civic poll in Allahabad. And if Thackeray’s son and the party’s heir apparent, Aaditya, were to be believed, “this is just the beginning”. Thackeray has escalated his aggressive stand, even saying he is open to withdrawing his support to the BJP in Maharashtra and the Centre.

Access Denied

Bureaucrats in Mantralaya are faced with a rather peculiar situation these days. Most of them have complained that they are unable to access important documents that have been shared with them on email. It is learnt that the glitch mainly revolves around ‘Word’ documents, and has something to do with the licensing of the new software installed in the personal computers at Mantralaya.

