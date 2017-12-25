Mumbai confidential: New Fiscal Doctor

Madan has served nearly five years in his current position as the MMRDA Commissioner. Madan has served nearly five years in his current position as the MMRDA Commissioner.

Urvinder Pal Singh Madan, a 1983-batch IAS officer, is the frontrunner for the post of next finance secretary, with incumbent Dinesh Kumar Jain, also of the 1983 batch, tipped to succeed Sumit Mullick as the new chief secretary. The Chief Minister’s Office has reportedly narrowed down on his name for the key post. Madan has served nearly five years in his current position as the MMRDA Commissioner. Meanwhile, RA Rajeev (1987-batch) is being seen as the favourite to succeed Madan in the MMRDA, though a few other names have also been doing the rounds.

Turf War

A new turf war is under way between the IAS and IPS communities in Maharashtra. According to information, the chief minister-led home department has sought appointment of IPS officers to the posts of excise commissioner and transport commissioner. It has moved an official note in this regard to the general administration department. Understandably, the IAS community has taken strong offence to the move. The grapevine is that an internal strife within the IAS bolstered the move. All eyes are now on the CMO’s decision on this.

Dilli Ka Babu

Maharashtra’s Investment Commissioner Lokesh Chandra and wife Abha Shukla, who is the present Resident Commissioner at Maharashtra Sadan, have spent the last 10 years of their service in Delhi. But the senior IAS couple is now seeking a change of scenery and has approached the CMO for postings in Mumbai. Chandra’s name is already in the reckoning for succeeding Dr Bhushan Gagarani as CIDCO Managing Director, with the latter expected to move to the CMO soon. Both Chandra and Shukla belong to the 1993 batch of IAS officers, who are due for elevation to the principal secretary-rank.

Men On A Mission

Though there has been intense speculation in the corridors of power about Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta’s transfer, it appears he won’t be moving out for at least some more time. Sources say the chief minister himself is keen on retaining him on the position till the finalisation of Mumbai’s new development plan, which is currently under the government’s consideration. Principal Secretary (Urban Development-I) Dr Nitin Kareer is also unlikely to be moved out until the development plan is finalised. Word is that the CM is keen to finalise the DP before the end of March 2018, and feels the duo can help him fulfill this mission.

Promotion Time

Eknath Shinde is set for another personal milestone. While he is already the most powerful Shiv Sena minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, he will soon be elevated within the party too. Shinde’s resounding success in the elections in Thane has not only seen him pip other senior party ministers — Subhash Desai, Diwakar Roate, and Ramdas Kadam — for the top billing, but has also forced the Shiv Sena leadership to take note. Another factor is the growing bonhomie between Shinde and Fadnavis, according to sources.

Taking Flight

Eknath Khadse finally has some reason to smile. His project of providing Mumbai-Jalgaon air connectivity has finally been operationalised by the Devendra Fadnavis government. Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the facility on December 23. Interestingly, Patil has been pushing for a similar facility between Mumbai and Kolhapur, his home district. But Khadse seemingly won the day for Jalgaon this time.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar

