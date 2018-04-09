Mumbai Confidential: Moral Victory

Sudhakar Shinde Sudhakar Shinde

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde, a 2007-batch IRS officer, has scored a moral victory over elected representatives in the BJP-led Panvel municipality. Sources in the CMO tell us that the Chief Minister is likely to suspend a no-confidence motion that the civic general body had adopted against Shinde, who is also the brother of cabinet minister Ram Shinde. Such a suspension of the resolution will also be seen as a setback for local BJP legislator Prashant Thakur, who has been pushing for Shinde’s removal. Shinde, who was handpicked by the CM to lead the municipality, is fast earning a reputation of being a no-nonsense bureaucrat.

Desperate Gambit

A former Director-General of Police-rank officer, who retired a few years ago, has been making desperate bids to meet the Chief Minister, who is supposedly not very keen to meet him. So much so that he recently even used the deception method to gain entry into the CM’s residence after an appointment was declined. According to sources, the retired cop who had courted a number of controversies while in service travelled in a car meant to take junior officers from the public relations department inside the CM’s residence. But while he managed to enter the premises, Devendra Fadnavis still did not meet him.

Birthday Boy

Eyebrows are being raised in the corridors of power over Thane civic chief Sanjeev Jaiswal’s birthday celebrations on Saturday. Similar to celebrations staged to mark a top minister’s birthday, the high-profile IAS officer’s birthday saw functions, camps and cake cutting ceremonies through the day. The guest list for one such event that took place inside the municipality included Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, legislators Jitendra Avhad, Pratap Sarnaik and Ravindra Phatak, among others. Further on the social media, some Jaiswal supporters appeared to have gone overboard, sharing images of him in a Daniel Craig James Bond-like pose. Many senior bureaucrats are not impressed over the extravagance.

Last-minute Push

With Devendra Fadnavis likely to sanction Mumbai’s new development plan in the next few days, the powerful builders’ lobby is at it again. Speculation in the corridors of power is rife that the lobby is pushing for a last-minute modification to release some prime land parcels, which have been reserved as public open spaces in the draft plan. With Fadnavis having publicly declared that the city’s new DP won’t see any compromise on open spaces, the CMO and the Urban Development department have resisted the demands for now. But the lobbying has still continued.

Clean-up Drive

State employees will soon have the option of listing their preferred post. In a bid to dismantle the transfer-posting industry, the CM-led General Administration Department has formulated a new postings policy, which is expected to be rolled out soon. The plan is to indicate all available posts online and allow employees to state preferences from the bouquet of options. Sources said the Chief Minister himself had pushed for the policy revamp.

Political Debut?

Speculation has intensified that former senior bureaucrat Prabhakar Deshmukh will soon join active politics. His picture was seen on flexes erected by the NCP for its ‘Halla Bol’ protest rally in Satara on Sunday. The 1995-batch IAS officer, who retired last June, has been known to enjoy a cordial relationship with the NCP leadership. Deshmukh has worked extensively in the field of water conservation and is popular in Satara’s drought-prone Maan district.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar

