Mumbai Confidential: Lost Ground

Maharashtra minister, Sadabhau Khot

Lost Ground

He is being seen as the biggest loser of the farmers’ agitation, but Maharashtra minister Sadabhau Khot wants to script a notable comeback. Close aides say he will now embark on a statewide tour in an attempt to revive his declining fortunes. After suffering considerable loss of face among farmers, his core voter base, Khot is out to recapture their support and also wants to leverage the official tour for a show of strength. He has decided to invoke Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji for the trip.

Double Role

It has been 15 months since the CM posted Pravin Darade, a 1998-batch IAS officer and his secretary in the CMO, as the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA. Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary in the CMO, was also posted as MHADA’s Vice President. But both officers have continued with their roles in the CMO. This ‘double role’ hasn’t gone down well with some senior bureaucrats. With another round of transfers likely soon, all eyes are on whether Fadnavis names successors to these officers.

Internal Affairs

Eknath Khadse is no longer a part of the government but continues to hold clout. Word is that the ex-minister has threatened to start an agitation if the ‘water supply crisis’ in parts of his Assembly segment in Jalgaon is not addressed. While it remains to be seen if Khadse carries out his threat, the message has been served.

Global Award

Maharashtra’s skilling model was rated as the best skilling effort at the Skill Conference at Pole University in Paris on June 23. Skill institutes from France, Belgium and Britain had also participated in the event. India had a large representation in which the Centre and various states showed their initiatives, but Maharashtra’s model bagged the top prize.

