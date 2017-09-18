Mumbai confidential: Frequent Visitor

Subhash Bhamre Subhash Bhamre

Union Minister of State (Defence) Dr Subhash Bhamre’s frequent visits to Mantralaya have become a topic of intense discussion in the state’s corridors of power. While it is not uncommon for Union ministers to call upon the Chief Minister or state department ministers for work, insiders say that the Union MoS is often spotted in the Urban Development and Revenue departments. In his defence, the minister’s confidantes say he takes personal interest in matters of public welfare involving his Lok Sabha constituency, Dhule.

Support From Up High

Several rooftop bars in Mumbai have been forced to shut shop after an excise department probe found that they were using one-day permits, meant for serving alcohol at private parties, for days at a stretch to commercially serve liquor. But tales abound in the corridors of power that these bars have found a champion in a Shiv Sena MP. The MP has reportedly been lobbying aggressively with ministers and bureaucrats for the bars, and has also convinced the Mumbai municipality to clear the much-debated rooftop restaurants’ policy urgently.

The Goof-up

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was left red-faced this past week when the urban development department he heads issued an incorrect notification. The notification announced the government’s new policy to incentivise redevelopment of decrepit tenanted properties in Mumbai’s suburbs. An intense debate has now broken out over the events that led to the blunder. According to sources, senior department officials were not aware about the issuance of the notification on the day it was released. The row also turned out to be a personal embarrassment for housing minister Prakash Mehta, whose supporters had lost no time in putting up hoardings crediting him for the policy.

Appreciating Khaki

While the police force often remains overworked and under-appreciated, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a break from tradition, has rewarded cops for maintaining law and order in the state during the recent Ganeshotsav and Eid festivities. There was also a special mention of the Mumbai Police, who kept the city running during the recent deluge. And while the reward of Rs 5 crore won’t make a lot of difference in the take-home salaries of the men-in-khakhi, cops are saying that the recognition of their efforts has bolstered the force’s morale. We are also told that Director General of Police Satish Mathur was instrumental in the issuance of the government resolution that recognised the good deeds of his men.

Of Promotions And Transfers

The Maharashtra police is set for another round of transfers in the senior ranks, with Additional Director General of Police Bipin Bihari, a 1987-batch IPS officer, all set to be promoted to DGP-rank. All eyes are now on whether the Chief Minister fills up the key post of DG (Anti Corruption Bureau), which has been kept vacant for over a year inspite of repeated reminders by the Director General of Police Satish Mathur. It would also be interesting to see if Bihari is transferred to the other vacant post of DG, State Home Guards and Civil Defence, since this would directly place him above Additional Director General, State Home Guards, Sanjay Pandey, a 1986- batch IPS officer whose promotion to the DG-rank has been delayed citing a service ground.

The Rebel Within

Eknath Khadse has stepped up his offensive against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At a function in Pune on Saturday, Khadse said, “I’ve mounted offensives against eight chief ministers in the last 40 years. But I’ve never had an experience like I have this time. Politics would have been very different if Gopinath Munde had been alive.” Many in the corridors of power are reading the leader’s latest outburst as a sign that Khadse feels his chances of comeback in the state cabinet are dwindling.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar & Rashmi Rajput

