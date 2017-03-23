Mumbai: Collision injures 2 on Marine Drive

Four people were injured in a collision between two vehicles on the Marine Drive around 11.45 pm Tuesday. The incident took place at the Garware Chowk signal when businessman Raunak Daftary was driving towards Hotel Intercontinental with three friends after celebrating his birthday. He was negotiating a u-turn when a motorbike crashed into his Jaguar car, the police said.

The injured bikers Shashank Wadeke and Mrunal Patil, both 19, were rushed to hospital. Both suffered fractures, said the police.

“We have booked the bike rider for rash driving,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Manoj Kumar Sharma.

