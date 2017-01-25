Mumbai: College student killed, police arrest friend’s ‘boyfriend’

The police said Pranay More was stabbed in his neck and chest around 10 times. Deepak Joshi The police said Pranay More was stabbed in his neck and chest around 10 times. Deepak Joshi

A 20-YEAR-OLD college student was stabbed to death by two men outside his college in Dombivli Tuesday morning. According to the police, it appeared to be a case of a love triangle. Vignesh Sarkate, the accused in the case, is reportedly the boyfriend of a girl with whom deceased Pranay More was friends with. Sarkate and his accomplice in the crime were arrested late Tuesday, said the police.

Sarkate (20) allegedly did not like More’s proximity with the girl he was in a relationship with and decided to murder him, with the help of a friend. The police said More was stabbed in his neck and chest around 10 times by the accused who fled the spot after committing the crime. An officer said Sarkate’s girlfriend was studying in the South Indian Association College in Dombivli where More was her batchmate. More and the girl got along well, said the officer. Sarkate studies in another college.

“The girl was not talking to Sarkate of late, and he suspected she was avoiding him because of More. Angered, he ganged up with his friend and attacked More with a knife outside his college Tuesday morning,” said the officer. More was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead in arrival. The local Manpada police were informed, following which an FIR was registered against Sarkate and his accomplice.