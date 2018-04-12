College professor found dead at Andheri home

The police said her decomposed body was taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The police said her decomposed body was taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

A college professor was found dead in her home in Andheri on Wednesday. Her last contact was a phone conversation with her brother a week ago, the police said. Manisha Bhave, 52, was found lying on the floor of her bedroom in her third floor flat in Andheri East at 11.30 am. The police said her decomposed body was taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Bhave lived alone at Gauresh Apartments near Andheri railway station. The police said she had taught at a college in Malad for several years before joining as a member of the faculty at Sathaye College in Vile Parle east. Repeated attempts to contact the college authorities were unsuccessful.

The Ruparelia family, which lives next door, had noticed a rotten smell emanating from Bhave’s house for the past two days and having not seen her for several days, contacted her brother on Wednesday morning. Her brother arrived at Bhave’s home with the police and opened the door to her apartment with a duplicate key. An officer at Andheri police station said that everything inside was orderly, except for the smell coming from the bedroom.

A postmortem has not yet been conducted.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are also inquiring with family members, neighbours and colleagues. We are also looking through her cell phone,” said the officer. He added that police had recorded a statement by her brother, who said that he had spoken on the phone with her on April 4.

Neighbour Kinjal Ruparelia said that she had last seen Bhave four days ago. “She used to greet us but did not speak much more than that.” She added that Bhave was divorced and had been living alone for more than twenty years.

M N Keni, who lives on the ground floor of the building, said that Bhave did not mingle much with other residents.

