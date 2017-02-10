Mumbai: Collector’s office seals BEST depot, claims payment due

THE MUMBAI COLLECTOR’s office sealed the Malavani depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) for two hours on Thursday afternoon. The office, in Borivli, was sealed after the revenue department complained against the BEST for allegedly not paying land usage dues.

Watch What Else Making News



In 1986, the BEST was given possession of almost 28,000 sqkm of the 40,000-sqkm area owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was asked to pay a revised cost to obtain the remaining portion. While the BEST claims to have paid the required amount, the collector’s office has denied it.

“For two hours, revenue officers sealed the record room at Malavani bus depot claiming non-payment on our side for the land usage. After senior BEST officials had a word with the Collector’s office, the matter was resolved,” said a senior BEST official.

“We have made the due payment to the state government. However, we had appealed to the government against a hike in the land dues as asked by the MHADA. We have called for a meeting on Friday with the officials concerned and the Collector’s office to properly assess the situation,” the official said.