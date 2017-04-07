Mumbai Coastal Road: Mayor seeks central aid to hasten approval

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. File Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. File

After taking a dig at the BJP for delays in granting approvals for projects being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has now written to Union Environment Minister Anil Dave seeking his intervention in expediting approvals for projects such as the coastal road and sewage treatment plants across Mumbai.

In his letter sent on March 30, he has stated that the budgetary provisions for both the projects have been made in this year’s BMC budget.

“As the city is bursting with increasing traffic, the coastal road is a necessity and a priority for Mumbai. A coastal road is the only solution that can help ease traffic woes and reduce pollution by bettering vehicular traffic (sic),” stated Mahadeshwar.

He further said that both the projects would be a boon for the city. “I understand that BMC has submitted all the respective documents and complied with all formalities and standards as set by the environment departments,” he added, pointing out that for the last four years, various officials, MPs and representatives from the Maharashtra government had interacted with the Ministry of Environment on these issues.

After getting elected mayor in last month, Mahadeshwar, in his first speech, had taken a dig at the BJP by expressing concerns over the outstanding dues with the state, which he said creates financial hurdles for projects taken up by the BMC. Citing a similar scenario, Mahadeshwar also wrote to the civic chief, prior to the presentation of the civic budget, stating that budgetary allocations should be made for only those projects which can be taken up in this year.

A Sena corporator said the issue of granting approvals needs to be fast-tracked to start work. “While the coastal road will deal with easing the traffic, the sewage treatment plants will help in protecting the environment. We will now wait for the response from the environment ministry and continue to follow it up with them,” said the corporator.

