Mumbai: Four held for ‘knocking down’ man, dumping him on footpath

THE Mumbai Police arrested three labourers and a dumper truck driver for murder after they allegedly knocked down a man, who worked with them, last week. The police said the driver reversed and hit the man while he was removing debris from the vehicle. The four men then dumped the injured man next to a group of people sleeping on a footpath in Kalachowkie.

According to police officers, the four accused have been identified as Randher Singh, Brijesh Sonkar, Mayaram Rampal and Mungerilal Kewat. Singh was the driver of the dumper truck. An officer from Kalachowkie police station said: “The incident took place in the wee hours of January 9 when the five, including the deceased, Mohammad Junaid, went to dump debris on a road in Mulund dumping ground. While they were removing debris from the truck, the driver had to reverse the vehicle and Junaid was knocked down.”

The four men tried to leave the spot but a sweeper pointed out at the injured person and asked them to take him to a hospital. “Later, instead of admitting him to a hospital, the four threw the injured man next to some people sleeping on a footpath in Kalachowkie,” said an officer.

Around 10.30am, the main police control room was informed about a dead man on the pavement in Kalachowkie. “We started scrutinising CCTV footage and the cameras had captured the whole incident. We managed to find the details of the vehicle owner on the basis of the dumper’s registration number and traced the men. The four were then brought to the police station for interrogation and later arrested,” said an officer.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (a) for causing death due to negligence. The four have been remanded in judicial custody.

