Mumbai CM Devendra Fadnavis criticises previous govts for delay: BDD chawl redevelopment plan takes off

The Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls redevelopment work spread across 92.86 acres and costing Rs 16,000 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

The redevelopment work undertaken to provide bigger and better houses for tenants has ensured that 68 per cent of prime land in Worli (Central Mumbai) will be dedicated to residents, who will get 625 sq ft homes with a carpet area of 500 sq ft. The remaining 32 per cent of the land on which the houses will be build would be allowed for commercial sale by the developers.

“The inordinate delay in taking the project forward for the past 21 years was because of the vested interests of the previous governments and some people. As a result, thousands of chawl residents were deprived of redevelopment project, including better homes and infrastructure in the vicinity,” Fadnavis said.

Apart from the BDD chawl, there are around 14,000 dilapidated structures whose redevelopment would also be taken up and the work is expected to be completed in the next two years, he added.

The BDD chawl, which is an integral identity of Mumbai city, also marks one of the biggest housing projects in India.

While indicating that the previous government lacked the initiative to develop the BDD chawl because it had vested interest in the prime land worth several hundred crores, Fadnavis said, “Instead of BDD chawl residents, the previous government’s concern was vested interest.”

He added: “To pave the way for quick redevelopment work, I even made amendments in the existing Act to facilitate better houses and civic amenities for the people. We have ensured that the redevelopment would bring maximum benefit to the residents and not the private developers. The project is not developer-driven as was being done in the past.” Elaborating on the project, the chief minister said almost 68 per cent of the land would be reserved for rehabilitation of residents who will be provided with bigger accommodation from the existing 160 sq ft.

“In the remaining 32 per cent land, houses would be built for sale component by the developers to make it commercially viable as they would fund the project.” The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been appointed as the nodal agency for the project.

Lower Parel and Naigaum chawls will be developed in the first phase for which, Larsen &Tourbo and Sahapoorji Pallonji have started work.

While indicating that the project would be complete in seven years, an official said: “The redevelopmentwould generate 16,000 affordable houses.”Tenants have been living in these chawls that were built during 1920 and 1925 and the rents are still as low as Rs 100.

Officials said the Naigaun chawl project would be worth Rs 3,100 crore and the Lower Parel project would cost Rs 2,900 crore.

