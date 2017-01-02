Mumbai civic polls: Will NCP break the 10 per cent jinx?

With elections to the NCP-controlled Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporations also scheduled around the same time as Mumbai, party chief Sharad Pawar and other big leaders may not be available for campaigning in the city. (Source: Express) With elections to the NCP-controlled Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporations also scheduled around the same time as Mumbai, party chief Sharad Pawar and other big leaders may not be available for campaigning in the city. (Source: Express)

Despite being in power in the state, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) failed to garner even 10 per cent of the votes in the three municipality elections it has so far contested in Mumbai. In the 227-member general body of the municipality, the party has never managed to send more than 14 members. Circa Mumbai 2017. The party, now seated in the Opposition, is on virtual life support. Even the loyalists concede that the NCP is facing an identity crisis in the financial capital. “It will be an uphill task to remain relevant,” said a senior party leader, who wished not to be named.

Not considered as a serious contender, the party’s goal is to better its strike rate and representation in the civic body. It grabbed the first mover advantage by declaring the first list of 45 candidates on December 29. But party insiders admit that the growing fear of an exodus of old and experienced hands may well have also influenced the move.

“The party leadership never really made a sustained effort to connect to the city’s upwardly mobile voters,” said Hemraj Shah, a former general secretary with the NCP who recently switched over to the Shiv Sena. Shah was once projected as the NCP’s Gujarati face in the city.

The party’s poll performance too tracks this disconnect. In the three polls it has contested so far, statistics show, the party has polled less than 4 lakh votes in all each time.

But just as pollsters are sounding death knell for the party, Nawab Malik, a former Maharashtra minister who is among the party’s prominent faces in the city, is unwilling to bite the bullet just yet. “We will return with a much better performance this time around. We are far better prepared for elections this time,” he said.

Unable to carve out a voter constituency for itself among the middle and upper middle class sections, sources said the party had spun a new narrative this time and was focusing on the slum voter for “improved gains”.

One of the biggest failures for the party has also been its inability to create a space for itself among the Marathi-speaking young voters. In its formative years, the party had wooed this voter segment most aggressively, but the advent of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which appealed to the same segment, put paid to these efforts. Statistics show that in the 2007 and 2012 polls, the Raj Thackeray-led party dented NCP’s vote share the most.

The party is also experimenting with social engineering and the caste matrix more intensely this time. “Our first list (of 45 candidates) has 11 Muslim candidates, five neo-Buddhists, four north Indians and one Christian candidate,” Malik said.

Party’s strategists feel that the best chance for the party is in the slum pockets of Worli, Antop Hill and Sion (Central Mumbai), Kurla and Chembur (Eastern Suburbs). With the exception of Worli, most of these pockets have a sizeable Muslim and North Indian population.

So just as its estranged ally, the Congress, which is the principal Opposition party in the municipality, has built an election campaign focusing on the sufferings on account of demonetisation and corruption during the Shiv Sena-BJP’s two-decade-long reign in the civic body, the NCP’s ‘Parivartan’ rallies are stressing on the more local issues — drinking water, electricity, jobs and roads.

Sachin Ahir, the party’s current Mumbai unit chief, in an interview to The Indian Express, had said the NCP would seek change on the grounds that the “saffron regime has failed to effectively govern the city”. Ahir, another former Maharashtra minister, also said the NCP campaigners would highlight the party’s “own development record” in Navi Mumbai, Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipalities, where it is in power.

Ironically, with elections to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporations scheduled around the same time as Mumbai, NCP’s principal vote gatherers — Pawar, his nephew Ajit, daughter Supriya and other non-Mumbai faces — might just not be available for saturated campaigning in the city, confirmed sources. Polls to the Thane corporation, where the party is seen as a contender, will also be held around the same time.

There’s also an inescapable perception that Pawar’s party is tainted by corruption and blithely tolerates it. Ravindra Pawar, a four-time Mumbai corporator who is currently a general secretary and spokesperson with the party’s state unit, admitted, “The canard that has been spread against our leaders has impacted the party’s popularity.” He blamed the Congress for “damaging reputation” of NCP leaders. “Ever since the NCP was formed, the Congress always treated us as their enemy no. 1 in the state. Our leaders, who consistently outperformed their faces, were systematically targeted,” claimed Ravindra.

He also said his party did not get the kind of exposure via media coverage that the MNS secured when it first launched itself in Mumbai. “We started far behind in this all-important matter,” said Ravindra.

But some others in the party attributed this to the “lack of oratory” among its leaders. “We have some very good leaders even in Mumbai. But we do not have anyone like a Raj Thackeray for instance,” said a senior party leader.

As part of its election strategy, the NCP has also decided to rope in various community influencers who owe allegiance or sympathise with the party for the Mumbai election campaign. “We find that some of our loyal voter communities, who consistently support us in rural belts, have turned away from us in Mumbai. We feel that engaging such influencers will help us reconnect with them,” said a party strategist, who did not wish to be named.

Most agree that the party’s biggest handicap is its oversize dependence on the Pawar family and leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal. Critics say their dominance hobbles decision-making, perpetuates a feudal political culture, encourages sycophancy and smothers talent.

The party’s best bet against all odds is that it might contest more seats than it did last time around, when it fought in alliance with the Congress. A pre-poll pact between the two parties is unlikely this time. “We may contest 170-190 seats,” said an insider. “We are open to an alliance with like-minded parties,” Ahir announced.

Party leaders say an improved performance will serve the party better for the Assembly and Parliamentary polls in 2019, while another rout will be disastrous. Pawar’s party has so far never succeeded in sending more than three MLAs and one MP from Mumbai.