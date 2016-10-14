Mumbai civic polls in 2017: Sena looks beyond Marathi manoos for shakha pramukh posts in many areas

IN WHAT could be a sign of things to come, the Shiv Sena has recently appointed shakha pramukhs from the Gujarati, Muslim and North Indian communities in the western suburbs.

In an apparent effort to reach out to these groups, besides the all-important position of pramukh, the Sena has appointed more than a dozen officer bearers from non-Marathi speaking communities to lower-level posts within the shakha network too, within the past couple of months.

With the crucial elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation due in early 2017, Sena leaders said that the appointments indicate that the party leadership is likely to appoint more members from various communities to key positions, in order to help mobilise support from beyond its core constituency.

According to Sena leaders, shakha pramukhs such as Uday Rughani, Vikas Gupta, Sabir Shaikh and Walsingh Rajpurohit have been appointed in the Sena’s Charkop Vibhag recently. Besides, more than a dozen people have been appointed as assembly coordinators and shakha coordinators in the area.

Rughani, the newly appointed shakha pramukh in Charkop, said he wants to continue doing social work. “I have been doing lot of social work. Though I was not formally part of the Sena, I was associated with it due to my social activities.

Recently, I have been appointed as shakha pramukh and there is positive response to this from my community. The community does not matter, what matters is your work,” he said.

Jayesh Mehta, a ward coordinator in Charkop area, said he joined the Sena recently. “I have been carrying out a lot of social activities and there is good response to my appointment,” he said.The area has a growing population of Gujaratis.

The shakha pramukh is considered to be a key post in the Sena, as the post-holder is directly in touch with locals in his areas. At election time, he is considered more significant than the sitting corporator.

The Sena has 227 shakhas across the city, one for each corporator ward.

A senior Sena leader said that the percentage of the non-Marathi-speaking shakha pramukhs was less than 10 percent around five years ago. “Now, it is around 20 percent in the party. Non-marathi shakha pramukhs had been appointed earlier too. Leaders from North Indian and Muslim communities have also been given party posts in the past,” said the leader.

Anil Parab, member of legislative council and Sena Vibhag Pramukh, said that there are a few non-Marathi shakha pramukhs in his area too. “Any shakha pramukh needs to be a Shiv Sainik first, irrespective of his community,” Parab said.

