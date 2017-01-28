Mumbai civic polls: Congress fears losing relevance

With battlelines drawn between allies Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the politically crucial Mumbai municipality polls and elections for other local bodies in Maharashtra, the Congress, which is the principal Opposition party, has got the jitters. Party insiders confirmed that the party fears ceding media space to the warring allies in the build-up to the elections, which might impact its poll campaign.

A senior party leader, who wished not to be named, felt there was a reason for the party to be wary. In November 2015, the Shiv Sena and the BJP had similarly waged a poll battle against each other in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) polls. Their high-voltage campaign had virtually knocked the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party out of contention even before the polling day. The saffron allies later patched up to form the ruling coalition in KDMC.

Keen to avoid a repeat, the Congress poll managers for Mumbai now have plans to field local heavyweights in Mumbai and other local bodies. “We plan to field strong candidates who will keep the party voter intact,” confirmed Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam. To remain relevant in the public eye, the plan, said insiders, is also to release a ‘populist’ election manifesto promising freebies.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam even launched a frontal attack against the Shiv Sena and the BJP on Friday. “Shiv Sena’s announcement of contesting polls separately is nothing but empty election rhetoric. If Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena chief) has the guts, he must first withdraw its ministers from the Centre and the state governments. Fighting like dogs while sharing power is cheap and misleading. Also if the BJP says that the Shiv Sena has deserted it, it must dump them from the government before seeking people’s mandate,” Nirupam said.

Nirupam fired another salvo. “The Shiv Sena and the BJP haven’t really split. They are only misleading the people to shield each other from the blame for corruption and the scams in the municipality. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP are jointly responsible for these. Our campaign will expose them both,” he said.

Former Maharashtra minister and party’s Mumbai poll strategy formulation chief Suresh Shetty echoed Nirupam. “While Uddhav Thackeray has said that he won’t forge electoral alliances with the BJP in future, he should also declare that he won’t join hands with the BJP after the poll,” he said. Party’s sitting legislator Amin Patel added, “The BMC has been a scam-bed in the last two decades. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP are partners-in-crime. Neither can shy away from the responsibility.” Nirupam stated that the Shiv Sena-BJP split was a “boon for the Congress”.

Senior party leaders privately admitted the party would have been more at ease if the two saffron parties were to contest as an alliance. As part of its election strategy, the party now has plans to release a “chargesheet” over scams and misrule of the Shiv Sena-BJP in the civic body.

Former Union Minister and party MP Shashi Tharoor is expected to release this chargesheet on January 30.

Incidentally, the Nationalist Congress Party, too, labelled Shiv Sena’s announcement of contesting polls separately as a “farce”. The party’s Mumbai chief and former Maharashtra minister Sachin Ahir said, “The Shiv Sena is fooling people of the state. It should first step out of the NDA government in the Centre and the BJP-led government in the state for it to be taken seriously.”