Mumbai civic polls: Congress hops on to the populist bandwagon

The Congress believes it lost the 2014 Assembly polls in Maharashtra to the populism of Bharatiya Janata Party ruling at the Centre. For the Mumbai municipality elections, hence, the party has decided to go all out to woo voters. The setting of a “populist” agenda is also being seen as a party move to remain relevant in the public eye in the run-up to the polls. With battlelines drawn between allies Shiv Sena and the BJP, the Congress is wary of ceding media space in the build-up to the elections. While the Congress’ manifesto is expected to be formally released in the next few days, sources said the party has promised sops and perks for all vulnerable sections, from women and children to the poor.

Replicating Amma Canteens started by the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Congress has decided to promise low-cost canteens across Mumbai, which will provide subsidised food to the poor. The Congress has made a similar promise in the manifesto for the assembly polls in Punjab.

When contacted, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam admitted there was a plan to promise cheap food to the poor. The “BMC Bhojnalayas” or canteens will be constructed outside all ward offices and civic hospitals, and serve food for less than Rs 20 a plate, said sources. The plan is to make these canteens available to the poor and migrant labourers.

The manifesto will also promise free water and subsidised electricity to Mumbaikars. Eyeing women voters, the party has plans to also promise free health check-ups for women, and free transportation facilities for pregnant women during delivery. There is also a plan for setting up more and cleaner public toilet facilities for women. More creches will be set up for working women.

For young voters, the party plans to promise free transportation and e-libraries across wards. To draw the attention of open space enthusiasts, the party plans to promise a new model for development of the city’s green lungs.

Appropriating the BJP’s election tagline, the Congress manifesto also promises more accountability in governance. The party has said it would loosen the purse strings for the poor and vulnerable sections, but will cut down on unwarranted administrative expenditure to manage the finances. The Mumbai municipality is the country’s richest corporation and has a budget over Rs 37,000 crore.