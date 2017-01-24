Opposition hits out at Shiv Sena manifesto, calls it a repeat of unkept promises

Hours after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray promised a pothole-free Mumbai and a slew of other reforms if his party was voted to power in the Mumbai municipality again, Opposition parties targeted the party’s election manifesto. Parodying Shiv Sena’s 2014 election tagline “Karun Dakhavla (We did it)”, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the party’s new election manifesto was nothing but a “Repeat Karun Dakhavla (A repeat of unkept promises)”.

“Even in the 2012 election manifesto, the Sena had promised a pothole-free Mumbai. We all know that this turned out to be a lie,” he added. Congress’ Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam said, “How would those who get payoffs from road contractors fix Mumbai’s roads.” He said the promise of 24×7 water supply was a repeat of the 2012 election promise.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP also slammed the Sena. Party’s Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir termed Thackeray’s new manifesto as “misleading”.

Thackeray’s remark that those who were against his party’s manifesto were “anti-Mumbai” also came in for sharp criticism from the Opposition. Vikhe-Patil said, “Promises that were made in 2012 remain unfulfilled. While in Opposition in the state, the Sena had demanded a Rs 50,000-crore financial assistance package for farmers. But this has now been forgotten when they are in power. Why should the Sena then not be seen as anti-farmer or anti-people,” he asked.

While former Chief Minister Narayan Rane labelled the Sena manifesto as “immature”, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad even termed Thackeray a “liar”.